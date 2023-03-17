ERA Real Estate has announced that Rimkus Real Estate, based in the resort city of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, has affiliated with the ERA® brand.

Now known as Rimkus Real Estate ERA Powered, the boutique brokerage serves the Roaring Fork Valley, which spans from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. The company, specializing in high-end luxury sales and rentals, maintains a service area in towns along the Colorado River (New Castle to Meeker) and to the east (Gypsum to Eagle).

Established in 2011, Rimkus Real Estate ERA Powered, is led by the husband-wife duo of Tobias and Dyna Mei Sanchez Rimkus. Tobias, originally from Germany, serves as founder/associate broker and obtained his real estate license in 2021.

Dyna, who serves as broker/owner, is from Panama and is bilingual in English and Spanish. She obtained her broker license in 2011 and is also licensed in Florida and Texas. She also previously served as director of the Aspen Board of REALTORS® (ABR). Additionally, both the Rimkuses are primary members of the Glenwood Springs Board of REALTORS® and secondary members of the ABR and Vail Board of REALTORS®.

“As an established boutique firm, our first priority is maintaining our current values and upholding the practices that have been integral to our success,” said Dyna Rimkus. “With the backing of the ERA brand, we can continue to do this while also gaining access to a well-connected international brand, as well as the industry-leading services and products. I’m particularly excited about implementing the ERA brand’s marketing materials that are available in Spanish, to help us lead locally. Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate offers us balance: we gain the backing of a global brand while staying true to what makes us unique in our local market.”

Tobias and Dyna intend to leverage their affiliation with ERA Real Estate by opening another office in the valley. They are also looking to open a satellite office in Houston to maximize synergies between the Florida, Texas and Colorado markets, as many people who own homes in Colorado also own homes in the warmer climates of Miami, Dallas and Houston.

“The next step for our brokerage is expansion,” said Tobias Rimkus. “Building on our established foothold here in the valley, we will look to thoughtful growth that aligns with our strengths and market opportunities. As an ERA Powered company, we now have the best of both worlds and we will enjoy a strengthened value proposition thanks to our enhanced technology and marketing platforms, as well as the sophisticated professional development resources and lead generation programs at our disposal.”

Affiliated agents will also benefit from the ERA brand’s resources such as the MoxiWorks® agent platform, TextERA, a lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, a release noted.

“Over the past decade, Tobias and Dyna have grown their company thanks to a deep understanding of the local luxury real estate market coupled with a commitment to five-star service,” Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “As an ERA Powered® company, the firm will benefit from the ERA® brand’s products, services, technology and support to continue growing their business their way, while keeping their company’s brand at the forefront. Additionally, their business acumen, experience, knowledge, determination and values combined with the ERA brand’s resources and support will be instrumental in their future growth plans in Roaring Fork Valley as they recruit experienced agents and provide the existing team with world class systems and tools that will enable them to compete for business at the highest level. We are thrilled with Tobias and Dyna’s affiliation and the expansion of the ERA brand’s presence in this prestigious market.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.