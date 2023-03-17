Realty ONE Group has announced that in 2022 the company has completed over 100,000 real estate transactions with more than $40 billion worth of homes sold in the midst of a fledgling economy. The company also sold 74 new franchises as Realty ONE Group continues to double down on education offered through its proprietary ONE University (ONE.U).

“Because of our COOLTURE , business coaching through ONE University and all of our proven systems, we’re able to grow and expand no matter the market,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We have the right strategic partners, raving fans around the world and the best professionals in the business who work so hard to make an impact–it makes us unstoppable.”

According to a release, Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list. The company is also being lauded for its charitable activities having impacted more than 200,000 lives through its ONE Cares initiatives last year with sizable donations going to One Girl Can, ONE Tree Planted and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.