Looking to recruit quality agents, attract potential buyers and elevate your brand? When it comes to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and even TikTok, we have 8 best practices to live by.

Social Media Marketing for REALTORS®

Keep it scannable, succinct and scheduled

Make sure titles are under 60 characters and contact info is easy to find. Use interactive features to encourage engagement and optimize posting times to best align with your audience.

Promote the area, not just the property

Go beyond a listing’s specific features and use your social media platforms to showcase local small businesses, family-friendly spots and elements that make the location unique.

Feed people’s curiosity

The luxury market is blowing up on TikTok thanks to good old-fashioned voyeurism. Brokers who post walk-throughs of glossy penthouses, quirky interior features, unique properties and million-dollar views make a massive social media impact.

Lead with video

93% of businesses say they’ve acquired new customers by posting video on social media. It doesn’t have to be professionally done and it doesn’t have to be time-consuming—smartphone quality is just fine.

Offer serviceable content

Looking to dispel the myth that getting a real estate license is a long and cumbersome process? Want to explain what various real estate terms mean for first-time buyers or sellers? Find a concise way to package your knowledge and post it.

Build it into your budget

Don’t be afraid of paid media—it costs less than you think. Set aside a small amount of weekly funds and watch your reach extend.

Use the data

Analytics tell you everything you need to know about what’s working and what isn’t. Keep an eye on the numbers and be ready to pivot with your audience.

Make it your brand

Make your content instantly identifiable by employing a fixed visual identity of colors, graphic design elements and language. A unified brand means any individual social media notoriety will still be under the umbrella of your brand.

Social media for real estate professionals doesn’t have to be a challenge. Follow these best practices to get started and follow your own intuition about what feels authentic to your business.

For more information, visit https://www.colibrirealestate.com.

Tina Lapp is head of customer experience and instruction for Colibri Real Estate. With nearly 30 years of professional education experience in the real estate sector, Lapp empowers aspiring and seasoned professionals to thrive in their careers. Lapp was inducted into the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame in 2022.