Above: Kamini Lane

There’s a new face at the helm of Coldwell Banker Realty after parent company, Anywhere Real Estate Inc., announced that Kamini Lane would be the new president and CEO of the company-owned brokerage.

Lane will lead the next chapter of Coldwell Banker Realty and its 55,000 agents as Anywhere indicated that she will “accelerate” the brokerage’s future with “great products,” tech and service. She will report to Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors.

“Kamini has established herself as one of the foremost leaders in residential real estate brokerage today, and we’re excited to have her at the helm of Coldwell Banker Realty,” Yannaccone said in a Monday press release.

Overall, Lane brings over a decade of leadership experience in strategy, marketing, communications and brand stewardship through her years at Interbrand, a brand strategy agency, and then via business leadership at Rapp, a global digital marketing agency.

Before taking the helm at Coldwell Banker, Lane served as brokerage president for Sotheby’s International Realty. Before that, she served as president of the West region for Compass, overseeing the staff, independent contractors and all agent-facing operations throughout the region.

With a leadership history and background in brokerage strategy, agent relationships and operational excellence, Yannaccone said Lane is “well-positioned to lead the Coldwell Banker Realty business and brand into the future.”

Lane’s appointment as the chief executive of the brokerage comes several months after the departure of Ryan Gorman in December 2022. At the time, Anywhere stated that the leadership shake-up, which resulted in Anywhere brands assuming oversight, was meant to “accelerate the company’s strategic priority to further integrate and simplify the home-buying and -selling experience.”

“It’s an honor to serve the great agents, leaders and staff who have established Coldwell Banker Realty as one of the preeminent real estate brokerages in the country,” Lane said in a statement. “I have a deep respect for the company’s culture, history and brand identity, and I’m looking forward to building on this strong foundation to expand our ability to help more people pursue the homeownership dream.”



Additionally, Anywhere announced that Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates—the company’s global Coldwell Banker franchise business—will take an expanded leadership role across a broader franchise brand portfolio to include Coldwell Banker Affiliates, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21 and ERA Real Estate.

As President and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, Gehringer will continue to report to Yannaccone and work directly with the four brand leadership teams to drive growth and the value proposition of the affiliate networks through the unique lens of each brand.

Gehringer joined Anywhere in 2006, serving in various real estate franchise and legal roles, including as general counsel for Anywhere Brands (previously known as Realogy Franchise Group). In 2019, she was named leader of the Coldwell Banker franchise business, driving operational performance, sales growth and great results for the affiliate network.

“I am incredibly excited for Kamini’s leadership of Coldwell Banker Realty given her success with our iconic Sotheby’s International Realty brand, and I am equally excited for Liz to expand her franchise leadership success,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and CEO, in a release. “These strategic moves are a powerful example of the strong talent development and leverage we foster at Anywhere.”