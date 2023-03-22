Mortgage applications increased for the third-straight week, up 3.0% from last week’s 6.5% increase, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending March 17, 2023.



This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 3.0% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 3% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 5% from the previous week and was 68% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 2% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 3% compared with the previous week and was 36% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 28.6% of total applications from 28.2% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 8.6% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 12.3% from 12.9% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 11.7% from 11.9% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.5% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased to 6.48% from 6.71%, with points decreasing to 0.66 from 0.79 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200)decreased to 6.30% from 6.39%, with points decreasing to 0.55 from 0.61 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.32% from 6.58%, with points decreasing to 1.07 from 1.20 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.02% from 6.14%, with points decreasing to 0.60 from 0.77 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.