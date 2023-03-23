More than 500 of real estate’s most influential leaders will be gathering in the nation’s capital this September 5-7 for RISMedia’s 35th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place at the famed Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Join us at this time-honored event which convenes the industry’s best minds to collectively chart a successful path forward, more important than ever in today’s volatile landscape.

Don’t wait! Register before March 31st and save $900 off of your All-Access ticket!

REGISTER NOW

Here are 10 reasons why you should join RISMedia and your esteemed peers from across the country for the 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange:

The critical topics. In today’s unpredictable environment, knowledge is power. That’s why RISMedia has developed a comprehensive educational agenda taking place over the two-and-a-half day event. More than 25 presentations and panel discussions will address some of the most urgent issues facing real estate and unpack the most critical trends for succeeding among market fluctuations. Sessions include (see the full agenda here):

The State of Real Estate: The Broker Perspective Power Pivots: Lessons in Change Management Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk? Evolving Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves



Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market Evolving Team Structures: What Works What Doesn’t

The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge

How Portals Are Changing the Real Estate Playing Field Restructuring Agent Services and Support: How to Listen to Your Agents and Learn

Must-Know Marketing Strategies to Attract Agents

The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results A Strategic Approach: Targeting Key Communities From Metaverse to AI: The Tech That Will Make the Biggest Difference to Your Business

Team Leaders Share the Secrets to Operating a Successful Agent Team

The expert line-up. You will hear real-world experiences and hands-on strategies from residential real estate’s most successful operators. More than 100 C-level executives representing top brokerage firms, ‘disruptor’ models, leading agent teams, tech innovators, and powerful MLSs and associations are scheduled to speak at the CEO & Leadership Exchange. Here’s a small sample of our superstar line-up:

Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC

Tami Bonnell, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Kendall Bonner, The Kendall Bonner Team at eXp Realty

Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters

Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens

Bob Goldberg, National Association of REALTORS®

Rick Haase, United Real Estate

Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate

Bob Hale, Houston Association of REALTORS®

Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Michael Jalbert, Forbes Global Properties

Chris Kelly, HomeServices of America

Amit Kularni, Bright MLS

Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty Inc.

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Tony Mattar, Chicago Crib Team at Compass

Martha Mossier, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

James Dwiggins, NextHome, Inc.

Eric Fite, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite

Larry Flick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group

Lisa Nguyen, RE/MAX Professionals

Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty

Liz Nunan, Houlihan Lawrence

Laura O’Connor, JPAR® – Real Estate

Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

Ryan Raveis, William Raveis Real Estate

Drayton Saunders, Michael Saunders & Company

Ennis Antoine, Compass Real Estate

Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International

Rebecca Thomson, Coldwell Banker Realty

Robyn Erlenbush, ERA Landmark Real Estate

Cory Vasquez, Realty ONE Group

Jemila Winsey, ERA Legacy Living

Mor Zucker, Team Denver Homes/RE/MAX Professionals

And many more!

The keynote speakers. In addition to our panel discussions, the CEO & Leadership Exchange will feature keynote presentations delivered by several special guest speakers, including an opening keynote address from Anywhere Brands President & CEO Sue Yannaccone , an economic analysis from NAR’s Dr. Lawrence Yun , a look at the housing policy landscape from Senator Cynthia Lummis , a deep dive on how data is ruling the real estate market from CoStar’s CEO, Andy Florance , and current demographic trends from Bright MLS’s Dr. Lisa Sturtevant .

The exclusive pre-event VIP sessions. (All-Access or VIP Ticket holders only.) With our special all-access ticket, you will gain entrance to two pre-event educational tracks taking place on September 5th, prior to the opening session of the CEO & Leadership Exchange:

The MLS Issues track will address critical factors impacting the MLS environment, from the evolving role of data to how to support members in a shifting market. Featured session panelists include:

Art Carter, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) Anne Marie DeCatsye, Canopy Realtor® Association/Canopy MLS Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS Dan Forsman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Richard Haggerty, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, OneKey® MLS Dionna Hall, BeachesMLS



The Brokerage M&A track will provide strategies and case studies for successfully growing your firm, led by George Slusser of WAV Group and Mark McLaughlin of McLaughlin Ventures.

Leaders in the MLS and M&A space will be presenting these special sessions, available to All Access or VIP Ticket holders only.

The invaluable networking scene. RISMedia continues its tradition of lively gatherings and unparalleled networking opportunities at the CEO & Leadership Exchange. During our VIP luncheon, Welcome Reception, Networking Breakfasts and more, you’ll have ample opportunity to connect and share with your colleagues from around the country. Additionally, the Mayflower Hotel offers many convenient spots for fostering more intimate business collaborations or just catching up with old friends.

REGISTER NOW

The Newsmakers Hall of Fame. On Wednesday evening, September 6, RISMedia will host its annual Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, honoring RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and inducting out 2023 Newsmaker Hall of Fame. The star-studded gala event will take place onsite at the Mayflower Hotel, adding a night of tribute and celebration to your stay. The 2023 Newsmakers Hall of Fame Inductees include:

Mary Lee Blaylock, HomeServices of America

Art Carter, California Regional MLS-CRMLS

Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens

Hoddy Hanna, Howard Hanna Holdings

Tim Milam, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Realty

Charles Oppler, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

William Raveis, William Raveis Real Estate

Leslie Rouda Smith, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

The future of your business. These are unpredictable times. Preparing your business to succeed no matter what obstacles lie ahead is more important than ever. RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will leave you with a road map for the future, helping you navigate market fluctuations and a host of other challenges to sustain and grow your business in the short and long term.

The diversity of attendees. You will be in the best possible company at the CEO & Leadership Exchange, attended by some of the most dynamic and inspiring leaders in residential real estate. Attendees hail from all regions of the country and represent a variety of business models, both independent and franchise firms, large companies and small, traditional and tech-centric, adding an important mix of viewpoints and experiences to the conversation. The idea-sharing. Over the course of the two-and-a-half day event, you will gather an array of actionable ideas to take back to your team and incorporate into your business plan, all shared with a common goal: to grow your company and better serve agents and consumers. The CEO & Leadership Exchange is specifically designed to leave attendees with real-world, tangible strategies…not just rhetoric.

The vibes and the convenience. Just half a mile from the White House, the recently updated Mayflower Hotel boasts a prime Washington, D.C. location. A favorite among political power players, iconic athletes and Hollywood legends, the hotel’s storied guest list includes the likes of J. Edgar Hoover, Muhammed Ali, Amelia Earhart and John Wayne. All sessions and networking events will take place right at the Mayflower, allowing you to maximize your time during the event. Not to mention, we’ve secured an incredible rate for our guests!

For more details and information on registering for RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, please visit events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange.

2023 RISMedia CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors include:

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Colibri Real Estate

Master Sponsors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Buffini & Company

EXIT Realty

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

National Association of REALTORS®

Host Sponsors

Black Knight

Cinch Home Services

Cloze, Inc.

CRS Data

Deluxe

Forbes Global Properties

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Milestones

New American Funding

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Realtors Property Resource

REcolorado

Sherri Johnson Consulting