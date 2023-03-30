Anywhere Real Estate Inc.has announced its inclusion on Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 list. The list is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and is based off companies’ product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

“Innovation is central to the Anywhere mission to create a simpler, more integrated real estate transaction for both agents and consumers,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. “To be recognized by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies reinforces our culture of embracing what’s possible, taking big swings, and continually learning and improving as we accelerate the Anywhere purpose to empower everyone’s next move.”

Employees from the organizations selected on the America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 List were surveyed through Statista, where they could score their own company on a scale system. Additionally, Statista surveyed experts in various fields, including recruiters and management consultants, for an external view of process and product innovation with the companies.

“We are committed to simplifying and enhancing our current suite of products for agents, brokers, and consumers and building new products and processes that ultimately help empower everyone’s next move,” said Melissa McSherry, Anywhere chief operating officer. “I am proud of Anywhere and our recognition on the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies because it further proves how dedicated we are to developing a better, more innovative, real estate transaction process.”

