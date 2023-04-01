The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at Inside Real Estate’s acquisition of BoomTown and what it means for not just their profits but for their brokers, teams and agents. In addition the issue features RISMedia’s 35th annual Power Broker Report, which reveals the top 1,000 firms who thrived throughout the tumultuous market of 2022.

On the cover

And the Winner Is? You.

Why Inside Real Estate’s Acquisition of BoomTown Means More Profit for Brokers, Teams and Agents

Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, is committed to keeping his focus through the windshield instead of in the rearview mirror. As a practical habit, looking ahead instead of behind makes plenty of sense. But from Skousen’s perspective atop the ever-evolving landscape of real estate tech, this commitment has a much more powerful meaning as he accelerates into new territory for the industry. In this month’s cover story, learn how the company’s recent acquisition of BoomTown will empower differentiation while helping top teams and agents win, every single day.

Highlights

RISMedia 2023 Power Broker Report

2022: Feast, Then Famine

In a year that went from highs to lows, Power Brokers maneuvered through an economic decline to persevere as best as possible, but not without feeling the impact. The results of RISMedia’s 35th annual Power Broker Report reveal that the Top 1,000 firms experienced a more than $220B decrease in collective sales volume in 2022, based on over 670,000 fewer transactions. But while the year resulted in setbacks for most, it presented an opportunity for some to gain ground. See statistics, analysis, broker insights and our Top 100 ranking in this special annual section.

Exclusive Research: YoY Statistics/The 2023 Outlook

Power Brokers Speak Out: Interviews With the Top 100

Ranking the Top 100 Power Broker Firms

Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!