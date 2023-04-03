Restb.ai has announced the launch of its AI-powered property descriptions technology for the U.S. and Canadian real estate industry, stating it will make it easier for agents to automate the task of creating property listing descriptions.

A short video demonstrating the new technology is located here: https://youtu.be/ZEH18UpPp-c.

The Restb.ai technology uses AI-powered computer vision, natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLM) to generate unique, captivating, and human-like property descriptions from photos and data provided by real estate agents when listing properties for sale in the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), the company said.

Available to MLSs, MLS vendors, brokerages and portals, Restb.ai’s computer vision technology can detect over 300 property features, many of which go beyond the details available within a typical listing, and integrates with numerous third-party APIs to enhance and localize listings. These visual insights are crucial to providing valuable details to the description, Restb.ai stated.

“Our eight years of experience building real estate specific computer vision models, deep ties to MLS software vendors, and the recent developments in generative AI models make our solution a truly unique and unmatched offering,” said Nathan Brannen, chief product officer. “Creating listing descriptions has long been a time-consuming process, taking agents up to 30 minutes or longer to complete but now our Property Descriptions solution can generate complex and creative descriptions in mere seconds.”

Brannen notes that property descriptions offer a selection of different tones and styles that allow agents to create listing remarks to match their personal brand. Once a response is generated, agents can add their final tweaks before publishing, or instantly regenerate another AI-produced alternative. Additionally, all descriptions highlight the property’s best features while remaining FHA-compliant and error-free.

Restb.ai property description technology is available as part of the listing creation process through its existing partnerships with nearly all the largest MLS technology platform providers, serving agents and brokers who generate over 80% of all North America property listings. MLSs and MLS vendors can easily pass photos and basic listing information to the Restb.ai API, instantly receiving ready-to-use property descriptions, the company said.

Over the past five years, Restb.ai’s technology has produced more than 100,000 property descriptions for its global client base. Research shows that these auto-generated descriptions frequently outperform those created by agents.

The AI-powered property descriptions solution supports more than 50 languages, reduces direct and opportunity costs by 90%, and accelerates the time to market by 5x. In addition, agents can either publish generated descriptions as-is or use them as a starting point for their own text.

A complete list of MLS Product solutions is available at https://restb.ai/company/press-releases/restb-ai-mls-suite.