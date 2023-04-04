Crye-Leike Real Estate Services is spotlighting its industry-exclusive Wealth Building Retirement Program. Launched two years ago, there are over 400 real estate agents currently enrolled in the program. Called “the first-of-its-kind,” this retirement program aims to secure agents’ financial future with an extensive list of no-cost benefits.

The Wealth Building Program’s key provisions are as follows: agents will receive 25% of their highest three years average 1099 earnings annually, monthly checks for 180 months, a $25,000 burial benefit, a lump sum $100K death benefit and monthly payments to the agent or agent’s beneficiaries upon death. Agents must earn at least $100K annually to qualify, and opportunities to enroll are presented each quarter.

“This game-changing program is a first of its kind in the real estate industry,” said Crye-Leike founder and CEO Harold Crye, “and is aimed at securing our agents’ financial future so they can live the retirement life they’ve always dreamed of.”

Crye-Leike is a full service real estate company that offers a one-stop shopping experience. The company provides financial services with mortgage lending, title closing, insurance coverage, home services, property management and national relocation services.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/ or www.clhomes.com.