If you are a first-time buyer or have had trouble qualifying for other mortgages, FHA loan requirements could allow you to get the mortgage you need. An FHA loan offers many benefits when planning to buy a home or refinance.

We will look at the advantages of choosing an FHA loan to help make this important decision easier.

What is an FHA loan?

The Federal Housing Administration, an agency of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), approves FHA loans. These mortgages are safeguarded against any defaults by having them insured by the federal government.

FHA loans offer significant advantages, such as financing with lower credit scores and down payment standards than other mortgage programs.

An FHA loan may be a potential option if you have experienced bankruptcy or other financial setbacks.

It is one of the best loans for first-time home buyers.

FHA loan benefits

Low down payments

You can get an FHA loan with a low 3.5% down payment. Buying a home for $250,000 might only need $8,750 as a down payment. You might also be eligible for down payment assistance that could further reduce the amount of money you need to find.

Allows down payment assistance

Even though the requirements of an FHA loan are lower, saving for a down payment and paying all the other buyer expenses is difficult for first-time buyers.

Many down payment assistance programs will lower the money first-time buyers need to save before they can buy. An FHA preapproval letter is required to claim down payment assistance from the program administrators.

Low credit scores

It is possible to get an FHA loan with a credit score of just 500. However, you might find it difficult to find a lender willing to accept a borrower with a credit score that low. However, with any credit score under 580, you will need a down payment of 10%.

Nonetheless, FHA loans are one of the lowest credit score options.

Seller contributions

The FHA allows contributions of up to 6% of the purchase price from sellers. Closing costs will normally be lower than that, so you could use any money left over to buy down your rate and reduce your interest payments.

More flexible debt-to-income ratios

The FHA allows borrowers to have a debt-to-income ratio of up to 56.9%. This could help you borrow more money than would otherwise be available through conventional loans.

Competitive mortgage rates

When you have a lower credit score, you aren’t likely to get a good interest rate with a conventional loan. But the interest rates with FHA loans are competitive with conventional mortgages, and you can still qualify with a lower credit score.

Get a mortgage sooner after bankruptcy

You must wait to apply for a mortgage if you have gone through bankruptcy. But with FHA loans, you only have to wait 2 years after Chapter 7. With Chapter 13, you must have made 12 bankruptcy payments to qualify.

Co-signers and co-borrowers permitted

If you need additional income to help you qualify for a home loan, and a family member or friend is willing to help, they could become a co-signer or a co-borrower.

Buying a multi-family home

The FHA will allow you to buy a multi-family home that includes up to four units, and you still only need a 3.5% down payment. You can even use the income from the units you aren’t living in to qualify for the mortgage. The loan limits are also higher when you are buying a multi-family home.

No Prepayment Penalties

If you want to refinance or sell the home, you aren’t penalized for ending the contract or paying the mortgage early.

Rehabilitate a home

A 203k rehab loan from the FHA allows you to buy a home and return it to its former condition. This loan can also be used to pay for upgrades to the home you are buying.

Finance the building of your new home

An FHA loan can be used when you want to construct a home. It will pay for the land as well as the construction. This is known as an FHA One Time Close Construction loan.

Widely offered

Most lenders have FHA loans available to borrowers. Despite this, you might have difficulty finding a lender willing to approve a loan if your credit score is lower than what is allowed. Also, you might struggle to find a lender that offers the full range of FHA loan programs.

Are there any downsides to FHA loans?

There are two potential cons to an FHA loan. FHA loans have specific inspection condition requirements that must be followed.

There are also approval requirements for condos. You must be on the condo approval list.

Final thoughts on an FHA loan

There are many reasons to consider choosing an FHA-backed home loan. If you are a first-time buyer or anyone struggling to save a down payment, this loan could help you move into your new home faster.

When qualifying for a conventional loan is difficult, this is also a home loan worth considering.