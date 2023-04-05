RE/MAX LLC has announced that Carlyn Menser, Shannon Edwards and Christen Campbell, all local real estate experts and longtime peers, have joined forces to open a new RE/MAX office in Yorktown, Virginia. Known as RE/MAX Connect, the brokerage will house 15 real estate professionals and will serve buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Hampton Roads area.

“After running successful teams on our own for years, we started looking for a brokerage aligned with our vision and values in service to our clients and community,” said Edwards. “That’s when RE/MAX Connect was brought to life. Our goal is to help those around us, agents and clients alike, “connect” not only with their business/professional life but also with their best selves and the community around them.”

Menser, Edwards, and Campbell have all been in real estate since the early 2000s. What started as a peer relationship soon developed into a strategic collaboration. The partners have a “new way of approaching an office environment,” the company said.

“Our office environment will be a café style approach allowing for collaboration and masterminding between agents, brokers, and other business owners,” said Menser. “We believe agents who have a mindset of collaboration and growth, and a need for implementation and action-based workflow, will thrive in the atmosphere we will provide.

“We are excited to be able to stay focused on innovation, learning and mastery, while always providing an atmosphere of well-being and balance,” added Campbell. “Aligning with the largest brand in the world allows us to dive deeper into helping our agents succeed and grow personally, while never sacrificing the systems and process that will help them excel professionally.”

RE/MAX Connect will serve homebuyers and sellers throughout Newport News, Yorktown, Hampton, Poquoson, Smithfield, Gloucester, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Williamsburg. The brokerage’s agents specialize in all aspects of real estate including residential, commercial, and property management, as well as staging and design.

