ERA Real Estate has announced their top producer awards for the No. 1 ranked affiliated company, sales associate team, broker team and individual broker and agent at a national level in both number of transactions and total sales volume.

Top ranked company in units and sales volume: HUNT Real Estate ERA and ERA Key Realty Services in Williamsville, New York and Whitinsville, Massachusetts. A regional real estate powerhouse, HUNT Real Estate ERA’s service area spans 450 miles from Niagara, NY, to the Boston suburbs, with nearly 50 branch office locations. Since 1911, HUNT Real Estate ERA has continued to provide end-to-end services for all stages of homeownership.

Top sales associate team in units: Hillery Home Team of HUNT Real Estate ERA in West Seneca, New York. Hillery Home Team ranks as one of Western New York’s top real estate teams. Team lead, Brian Hillery’s real estate knowledge is unparalleled, and he understands the vital importance of good communication. He has grown the Hillery Home Team to what it is today, and he built his business on one guiding principle – Providing Outstanding Customer Service.

Top sales associate team in sales volume: The Cox Team of ERA Brokers Consolidated in Saint George, Utah. The Cox Team is a family team dedicated to working together for their clients. The team has been in the real estate industry for decades and has consistently been one of the top 10 teams nationally for the ERA® franchise.

Top broker in units and sales volume: Quincy Smith of ERA Matt Fischer Realtor in Yuma, Arizona. With nearly two decades of experience in real estate, Quincy Smith’s experience, knowledge and skills in the industry is vast. He has been a top producer for his brokerage and has consistently ranked as the ERA® number one producing broker in units and sales volume since 2019.

Top broker team in units: Amanda & Kyla Team of ERA All In One Realty in Albany, Georgia. Amanda Wiley and Kyla Standring, the firm’s owners and REALTORS®, lead the number one producing broker team, leveraging their collective 40 years of real estate experience. In 2022, Amanda & Kyla Team ranked No.1 in units and No. 2 for sales volume.

Top broker team in sales volume: j2 Group, Inc of Knipe Realty ERA Powered in Portland, Oregon. Jeff Knipe, the firm’s owner and principal broker, leads the number one top producer broker team, leveraging nearly 25 years of real estate experience. In 2022, j2 Group Inc. ranked No. 1 in sales volume and No. 2 for units.

Top sales associate in units: Stephannie Wilson of Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered in New Albany, Indiana. With more than 15 years of experience in real estate, Stephannie Wilson has consistently earned top producer honors at her brokerage. At the national level, she has consistently ranked in the top 10 producing agents affiliated with the ERA® brand since her affiliation in 2015.

Top sales associate in sales volume: Sue Frye of ERA Landmark Real Estate in Bozeman, Montana. With approximately 40 years of experience in real estate, Sue Frye is a seasoned real estate professional. Since 1988, she has continually ranked in the Top 10 producing agents affiliated with the ERA brand. In addition to earning the number one spot in sales volume in 2022, she has ranked in the top 10 in 2020 and 2021.

“Congratulations to the ERA affiliated broker/owners and agents for their well-deserved success in 2022. You represent the epitome of the ERA brand, a unique, collaborative, engaging network that is in your corner every step of the way,” said President and CEO of ERA Sherry Chris. “Your 2022 top producer honors showcase your dedication and passion for serving your clients, communities and the industry. We are excited to continue to help empower real estate entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level and carve out a path forward to a successful future.”

In addition to the No. 1 production honors for 2022, the ERA affiliated top 10 companies in units and volume, top 10 sales associate teams in units and volume, top 10 broker teams in units and volume, and top 10 brokers and agents in units and volume are as listed:

Top companies in units:

ERA Brokers Consolidated, ERA Colonial Real Estate & ERA Donahoe Realty – Saint George, UT, Harker Heights, TX & Temecula, CA

ERA Live Moore – Charlotte, NC

Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN

ERA First Advantage Realty – Newburgh, IN

Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Nashville, TN

ERA Wilder Realty – Columbia, SC

ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL

ERA Real Solutions Realty Company, LLC – Cincinnati, OH

Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR

Top companies in volume:

ERA Brokers Consolidated, ERA Colonial Real Estate & ERA Donahoe Realty – Saint George, UT, Harker Heights, TX & Temecula, CA

Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA

ERA Live Moore – Charlotte, NC

Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR

Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Nashville, TN

Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN

RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered – Mill Creek, WA

ERA Wilder Realty – Columbia, SC

ERA Real Solutions Realty Company, LLC – Cincinnati, OH

Top producing sales associate team in units:

The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN

Eric Locke Team – ERA Great American Realty – Wichita, KS

The Joseph Trifilo Real Estate Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY

Enas Latif Sales Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY

The Crick Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Evansville, IN

James Hoffman Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY

Team DeMastus – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Newburgh, IN

Melton Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Newburgh, IN

Bush Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH

Top producing sales associate team in sales volume:

David Yang Team – Legacy Living Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA

The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN

Darryl & JJ Jones Team – ERA North Orange County Real Estate – Yorba Linda, CA

Porter Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Hurricane, UT

Team Nijjar – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA

Hillery Home Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – West Seneca, NY

The Hertz Team – ERA Lambros Real Estate – Missoula, MT

The Joseph Trifilo Real Estate Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY

Bush Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH

Top producing brokers in units:

Anna King – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL

Susan Falck-Neal – ERA Integrity Real Estate – New Castle, IN

Brian Piercy – ERA Real Estate Modo – Myrtle Beach, SC

Jill Neilsen – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Beaver, UT

Rudy Amelio – ERA Rudy Amelio Real Estate – Allentown, PA

Telicia Wade Perry – ERA Doty Real Estate – Jonesboro, AR

Krista Gibson – ERA Integrity Real Estate – New Castle, IN

Denise Cox-Delay – ERA 1st Choice Real Estate – Jasper, TX

Barry Fall – ERA Greater North Properties – Cadillac, MI

Top producing brokers in sales volume:

Bill Aboumrad – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA

Anna King – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL

Rudy Amelio – ERA Rudy Amelio Real Estate – Allentown, PA

Brian Piercy – ERA Real Estate Modo – Myrtle Beach, SC

Jill Neilsen – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Beaver, UT

Susan Falck-Neal – ERA Integrity Real Estate – New Castle, IN

Michael McVinney – ERA Team VP Real Estate – Chautauqua, NY

Thomas Boniakowski – ERA Boniakowski Real Estate – Green Brook, NJ

Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor – ERA Key Realty Services – Whitinsville, MA

Top producing broker teams in units:

j2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR

The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA

The Janice Miller Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN

The David Bauer Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN

The Tracy Tidwell Team – ERA TEAM Real Estate – Conway, AR

The Triumphant Trio – ERA Richmond Real Estate Service – Meadville, PA

Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH

Woody Hogg Team – ERA Woody Hogg & Assoc. – Mechanicsville, VA

The Shariati Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Nashville, TN

Top producing broker teams in sales volume:

Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All In One Realty – Albany, GA

The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA

The David Bauer Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN

The Janice Miller Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN

The Shariati Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Nashville, TN

The Tracy Tidwell Team – ERA TEAM Real Estate – Conway, AR

Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH

Woody Hogg Team – ERA Woody Hogg & Assoc. – Mechanicsville, VA

The Roberts Team – ERA New Age – Centennial, CO

Top producing sales associate in units:

Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT

Sylvia Bentley – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL

Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT

Zackery Bobo – ERA Sunrise Realty – Canton, GA

Virginia Cleven PC – ERA Four Feathers Realty, LC – Sierra Vista, AZ

Kat Kosmala – ERA Courtyard Real Estate – Oklahoma City, OK

Marc Leeth – ERA Martin & Associates – Chillicothe, OH

Heather Shea-Canaley – ERA Team VP Real Estate – Chautauqua, NY

Lisa Avina-Lopez – ERA Matt Fischer Realtor – Yuma, AZ

Top producing sales associate in sales volume:

Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT

Mark Anthony Rua – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Henderson, NV

Stephannie Wilson – Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN

Tim Wang – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA

Sherri Stoneberger – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA

Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT

Daphne Lau – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA

Julie Gardner – ERA Lambros Real Estate – Missoula, MT

Sandhya Paramel – Legacy Real Estate & Associates – Fremont, CA

