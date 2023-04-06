Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Stoeckeler Real Estate Services LLC, a boutique firm based in Ellenville, New York with deep roots in the Western Ulster County real estate market.

Now doing business as Century 21 Stoeckeler Real Estate, Stoeckeler Real Estate Services LLC is led by broker/owner Mary Sheeley, according to a release, who joined the real estate industry in 2008 and later went on to achieve top-producer status with the Hudson Valley Catskills MLS for five years. She was also 2022’s leader in single-home sales in Wawarsing according to OneKey MLS. Prior to working in real estate, she owned and ran a successful H&R Block office for more than 25 years, the company noted.

According to a release, the firm was originally founded by Joseph Stoeckeler Sr. and then passed on to his son, Joseph Jr., Sheeley’s son-in-law. Mary Sheeley took over the firm in 2019, keeping the family tradition alive. She says she knew that her well-known 50-year-old firm, which had become synonymous with the local real estate market and would be well served by affiliating with the Century 21 brand. Sheeley stated she plans to leverage the firm’s affiliation to help fuel growth over the next three to five years by adding agents to the firm, increasing productivity, and pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions to increase market share and expand the firm’s service area to the south.

The firm specializes in residential real estate and investment properties, specifically single-family homes, for clients in Accord, Cragsmoor, Ellenville, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Spring Glen, Pine Bush and Wurtsboro, New York. Since 2020, a large number of New York City residents have relocated to the suburbs, infusing new energy into the area.

“I know that I’m more than capable of sustaining our team’s success into the future, but at the same time I recognize the opportunity to work smarter, not harder,” says Sheeley. “Since coming into ownership a few years ago, I’ve realized on more than one occasion that we sometimes try to reinvent the wheel, particularly with technology. Many franchises have proposed themselves as being the solution, but it wasn’t until I learned about Century 21 Real Estate that I finally knew we had something special in front of us. Our affiliation means that we can maintain our strong local identity while also having access to the tools and technology to bring our team into the future.”

“We love brokers like Mary because she embodies the relentless pursuit of excellence that is at the core of our brand,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “Her desire to provide growth opportunities for her affiliated agents coupled with an aggressive growth plan make for an exciting future, and we are thrilled to welcome Mary and her team to the CENTURY 21 brand.”

