Independent real estate firm Jack Conway has announced that it has received a prestigious Brokerage Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE). The award was presented at the LeadingRE Annual Conference, which took place March 28-30 at Wynn, Las Vegas.

Jack Conway, which opened its brand-new headquarters in May 2022, received the Most Innovative Office Design Award. This honor recognizes the company that has demonstrated innovation through their office design, such as a distinct design aesthetic, an atmosphere that creates a positive client experience, engaging interactive technology and emphasize on the company’s global connections.

“This honor is meaningful because of all the hard work everyone put toward creating this new home for Jack Conway,” said Al Becker, president and chief operating officer of Jack Conway. “It’s innovative and forward thinking, and a symbol of independence and the local strength that we value so much.”

Jack Conway is a Massachusetts representative of LeadingRE. The brokerage offers one-stop shopping with Conway Financial Services, Columbia Title Company and Conway Country Insurance.

“Our Brokerage Award winners inspire us with their extraordinary achievements–in leadership, innovation and community contributions. It is our pleasure to honor them for the incredible impact they have had at their companies, in their communities and on our network,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma.



For more information, visit https://www.jackconway.com/.