Spring is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to get their home in shape for the months ahead. Not only is a well-maintained home more enjoyable for your clients to live in, it’s an important way to help protect their investment. Here are our top tips for homeowners:

Winter can take a real toll on a home’s exterior. Wood, stucco and other types of siding should be checked for cracks, peeling or chipped paint, and general wear and tear. Have damaged areas repaired and repainted as needed for lasting protection.

Clean gutters and downspouts of any debris that’s collected over the winter. Check for any loose connections and adjust if needed.

Check patios and walkways for cracks and any loose bricks or pavers. These are tripping hazards that need to be corrected promptly.

If window screens were removed for the winter, make sure they’re cleaned up and in good condition before reinstalling them.

Walk around the property and check for damaged tree limbs and branches. If a large tree appears to be damaged, be safe and call a professional to address any issues.

Inspect the irrigation system for broken sprinkler heads and emitters. Also check for overspray and have the system adjusted to prevent water waste.

As soon as the weather allows, have the swimming pool inspected and cleaned to avoid waiting for service later in the season.

