zavvie announced that it has brought on Marc Kaplan as the company’s new product offering manager, who will oversee the development and growth of zavvie’s Power Buyer solutions, including Cash Offer and Modern Bridge services that enable clients to buy their dream home before selling their current dwelling.

“Right now, Power Buying may be the hottest area for real estate brokerages to help their agents win new business, with more opportunities for buyers and sellers than ever before,” said Lane Hornung, co-founder and CEO of zavvie. “Marc is uniquely qualified to help us accelerate our reach.”

Kaplan brings extensive experience and a proven track record in supercharging the Power Buyer space, the company shared. Before joining zavvie, Kaplan held a similar role as revenue operations specialist at the real estate technology company HomeLight, where he helped to implement new acquisition channels, bringing Power Buyer solutions to mortgage lenders.

Kaplan stated that he joined HomeLight through its acquisition of Accept.inc, the first iLender, which empowers buyers who qualify for a mortgage with all-cash offers. During his time with Accept.inc, Kaplan helped them to achieve the largest non-iBuyer cash offer market share in Colorado in 2021.

“I can’t think of a better place to be to create an immediate positive impact on helping brokers and their agents accelerate their businesses than with zavvie’s Power Buyer program,” Kaplan said. “zavvie’s program is unique in that it is completely broker-centric, leveraging the client’s trust of the brokerage, its agents and their preferred lenders to drive success. zavvie’s deep understanding of broker’s needs has already propelled their Power Buyer program to impressive heights so I’m excited for what’s to come.”

For more information, visit https://zavvie.com/.