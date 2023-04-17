Luxury brand Engel & Völkers has has announced it has chosen Constellation1, a provider of real estate technology and data services for brokerages, franchises, MLSs and associations, to power its new, Americas luxury real estate website and its brokerage sites throughout North America.

Engel & Völkers sought an established data services partner to support its goal of achieving expansive coverage across North America, along with data richness, integrity and performance, including customizations specific to the Engel & Völkers platform functions.

“Rich, accurate data is essential, not only to the success of our new website experience, but also to the data driven tools that we provide our network of real estate professionals to help track and enhance their business strategies,” said Jill DeSilva, senior vice president, product, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Through our partnership with Constellation1, we can customize and adapt data sets to meet the specific needs of our brand and network to create tremendous business opportunities.”

This partnership expands Constellation1’s reach into luxury real estate services. The partnership also allows Engel & Völkers to take advantage of the Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) modern data standards and improves Engel & Völkers’ offerings to its franchisees, enabling its new site, launching in the summer of 2023, to better display listing information from across its North American network.

“We are proud to deliver robust data services to the Engel & Völkers Americas’ franchise network in support of its future expansion,” said Andrew Binkley, president of Constellation1. “Engel & Völkers and Constellation1 share foundational beliefs in quality, premium service, and innovation, making this partnership an ideal fit.”

For more information, visit https://www.evrealestate.com/.