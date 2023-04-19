After receiving an overwhelming response in its inaugural year—honoring 10 finalists and awarding a national winner—RISMedia’s second annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year contest opens for nominations on May 1.

A program designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, RISMedia’s 2023 Rookie of the Year award recognizes new agents for their accomplishments in 2022. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate. This year’s Rookie of the Year contest will recognize five regional winners in addition to one national award recipient.

Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021 are eligible to participate in this year’s contest. Nominations will open May 1, 2023, via an online portal at rismedia.com, and can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers. Nominate as many agents as you would like, and agents may also nominate themselves. The nomination deadline is June 5, 2023.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. RISMedia will announce the top five finalists per five major U.S. regions in September, and the five regional winners, along with the overall national 2023 Rookie of the Year award recipient, will be awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner this November in Anaheim, California, during the annual NAR NXT Conference & Expo.

“Starting out in the residential real estate business over the past couple of years—during one the industry’s most atypical and challenging times on record—was a challenge not for the faint of heart,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Recognizing new-agent success during these unprecedented times is critical in order to put forth shining examples of professionalism, resilience and success in any market. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and, as such, making a difference in their communities and in their profession,” says Jennifer Hoff, Colibri’s GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. “What we learned from the experience last year is that it is still a great time to start a career in real estate. These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession, and we couldn’t be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results.”

RISMedia’s inaugural Rookie of the Year award recipient was Alex McFadyen, a REALTOR® with Fayetteville, North Carolina-based Coldwell Banker Advantage, who started his real estate career in 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and ended his first full year in the industry in 2021 with 86 transactions and nearly $20 million in sales volume. McFadyen and 10 Rookie of the Year finalists were honored at RISMedia’s 2022 Power Broker Reception & Dinner in Orlando, Florida.

Stay tuned to rismedia.com for access to Rookie of the Year nominations beginning May 1.