In February, RISMedia named more than 300 real estate professionals as 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individuals—separated into six categories—was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

RISMedia Newsmakers also made newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole and have dedicated their lives to improving the real estate process. Here, we highlight eight of the many honorees who were chosen as Newsmakers in the Crusaders category:

Marc Alter, SVP, Learning & Development, The Corcoran Group

Marc Alter shares that in his role with the Corcoran Group, he “takes pride in our Agent Studio team helping agents across the Corcoran Network develop their business and achieve their goals.”

“When we see our agents experience success—e.g., a lead converted to a new client/customer, a closed transaction or even a positive testimonial—there’s no better feeling,” says Alter.

In 2022, Alter and his team oversaw the learning management system, offering hundreds of live and on-demand classes/workshops/panels and content, as well as a learning and development series. They also drove the adoption of Corcoran technology tools, including the CRM, listings management platform, etc. for agents to generate new business, more efficiently transact and overall boost productivity.

Additionally, Alter and his team worked to continue their focus on Fair Housing education for Corcoran agents. Alter was also a committee member of the Corcoran Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Council.

Lisa Fettner, Affiliate Services/Industry Relations, Christie’s International Real Estate

Lisa Fettner is not just a consultant for companies such as OnTrack Agent, HighNote and Propy, she’s also a supporter of the Princess Project, designed to give California teens prom dresses if they can’t afford them.

In 2022, Fettner oversaw the donation of 3,500-plus prom dresses and accessories to teens throughout California, and hosted giveaways in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Sonoma and San Diego.

“Prom is a milestone for many teens, yet it’s often prohibitive to attend,” says Fettner. “The Princess Project takes the pressure out of prom for thousands of teens. I’m inspired by the teens’ stories and their ability to overcome adversity. Many of our teens have never worn a dress before, let alone a formal one. I’m also inspired by the 500-plus volunteers who help us, many of whom are Princess Project dress recipients.”

Liz Gehringer, President & CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands

Liz Gehringer and her team provided Coldwell Banker franchisees with the resources, network and culture they needed to retain $965M in brand sales volume in 2022.

Even Gehringer’s close-to-heart projects are about lifting up her team. She has led improvement and expansion of the company’s What Moves Her initiative, designed to elevate women to executive level positions. Gehringer guided six Coldwell Banker affiliates to launch chapters in their local markets in addition to leading 150 What Moves Her ambassadors across the country.

She also leads initiatives such as Agents of Change, Inclusive Ownership and partnerships with AREAA, NAHREP, NAREB and the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

“I love empowering new agents, affiliates and employees with the tools and services needed to be successful, and am passionate about increasing minority representation within the industry.”

At the beginning of 2023, Gehringer took on a new role as president and CEO of Anywhere Brands.

Marc Gould, SVP, Member Development, National Association of REALTORS®

In Marc Gould’s words, if the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) professional development programs are an orchestra, then he is their conductor. His goal includes not just winning benefits for NAR members, but increasing overall professionalism within the industry.

Among the initiatives he oversaw in 2022 were broker outreach, sustainability and ESG (environmental, social, governance) efforts in addition to leadership development. Under Gould’s watch, all of these grew throughout 2022. So did the SPIRE program, meant to build inroads in the real estate industry within multicultural, minority communities. SPIRE celebrated its first anniversary in September 2022.

“Real estate activity makes up more than 10% of America’s GDP. There is nothing more fulfilling than knowing my efforts as part of the NAR team keep this economic engine going with engaged, ethical and professional members.”



Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Helen Hanna Casey was honored in 2022 in the national Dress for Success “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign in support of Women’s History Month. As part of the organization’s 31 Days of Women in Power, Casey was recognized as an influential woman leader on March 26.

“At Howard Hanna, we have a legacy of empowering women to reach their full professional potential,” said Casey in a statement. “I am pleased to be a part of this campaign to continue this tradition now and into the future.”

Casey also led her firm to another significant merger in 2022, joining forces with HER, REALTORS®, adding roughly 1,200 agents and 90 offices to Howard Hanna’s portfolio and expanding its footprint in Ohio, Michigan and northern Kentucky. The agent-owned HER, REALTORS® was founded in 1956 by Harley E. Rouda, Sr. and, in 2021, closed 12,193 units and $3.4 billion in closed sales volume in Ohio.

Troy Hebert, Regional Vice President, Latter & Blum

As regional vice president of Latter & Blum, Troy Hebert is focused on more than just business success. In addition to overseeing 300-plus agents and the operations of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Alexandria and DeRidder, Hebert pours his time and efforts into giving back to his community, as well as his agents and managers.

Throughout 2022, Hebert continued his team approach, providing managers guidance and support when needed. He also helped implement new commission plans for agents to be competitive. By being in the trenches with managers and agents, he continued revamping markets and supporting management, which helped improve recruitment and foster success.

“I believe my former role as managing broker and now regional VP is all about service. You serve your agents and your managers, and they feel appreciated and supported,” says Hebert. “That ability to serve and see agents and managers succeed is my reward.”

Cliff Long, CEO, Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA)

Working alongside the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Foundation in 2022 on plans to build affordable homes, Cliff Long was appointed to the executive committee of the Orlando Economic Partnership and the Board of Directors for Orlando’s Orange County Public School Foundation.

Long works to ensure that ORRA provides programs and offerings that meet members’ needs. He oversees both internal operations and external functions, including advocacy and communications. Long is particularly proud of the way that ORRA impacts people’s careers in real estate—which, in turn, impacts their lives.

Long is also an internationally recognized speaker who addresses topics related to real estate and the economy.

Teresa Palacios Smith, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, HomeServices of America, Inc.

Throughout 2022, Teresa Palacios Smith launched many programs to foster diversity. These included Diversity MEETS, a monthly gathering of all the Diversity Councils within the HomeServices of America family of companies, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FoREver Pride network and the Women Who Lead podcast.

Her efforts throughout the year didn’t go unnoticed. She was featured on the cover of National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses’ magazine (Volume 11, Issue 1), and in September, she was awarded Ally of the Year by the LGBTQ+ RE Alliance.

“The most rewarding part of my career is the full support that I get from Gino Blefari, our CEO, and our leadership team to implement programs and continue to create a culture where everyone is welcome, accepted, respected and valued—and where they are able to bring their true self to work,” says Palacios Smith.