For brokerage leaders, security can be hard to come by. Operating a real estate firm or top team in today’s shifting market can mean making hard choices to keep your business in the black. In recognition of this, we asked a few of the Power Brokers and team leaders among our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“As the market’s shifted over the past year, what are the biggest changes you’ve made to your operation to ensure continued success?”

Here’s what they had to say:

ACHIEVERS

Anthony Lamacchia

Broker/Owner/CEO

Lamacchia Realty

“The biggest challenge has been adjusting staff levels back down to this new norm. Doing that is never easy, but it has to be done, and we are getting it done.”

ACHIEVERS

DeAnn Golden

President & CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

“We are intently focused on providing our associates with more resources that will enable them to educate our clients during these normalizing times. Whether a new CRM with campaigns and marketing resources or homebuyer seminars, real estate financial planning guides, and an array of guidebooks that answer their questions, we feel an informed consumer will be well positioned in today’s and tomorrow’s market.”

CRUSADERS

Lisa Nguyen

Team Leader,

Broker Associate

RE/MAX Professionals

“ another overview of where costs can be cut, such as bi-weekly instead of weekly cleaning, doing a check of all apps being paid for, but not cutting any costs that affect the quality given to the client. Also, each of the team members has used this downtime to become subject-matter experts on different topics to diversify. There are different realms of real estate where money can be made: commercial, leasing and business brokering.”

LUMINARIES

Bill Aboumrad

President & Broker/Owner

Legacy Real Estate & Associates, ERA Powered

“Due to the major inventory shortage, we are putting our emphasis on bringing to our agents technology that is focused on generating listings. In addition, we are taking a surgical approach to prospecting for listings by focusing on sellers who may be going through ‘life-changing’ events. Furthermore, we continue to support our sales associates with both virtual and in-person career-development opportunities, coaching seminars, weekly accountability meetings and networking events.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2023-newsmakers/ to learn more about this year’s Real Estate Newsmakers.