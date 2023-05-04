In an earnings call on Wednesday, May 3, Ryan Schneider, Anywhere Real Estate president and CEO, put a positive spin on Q1 2023 losses, but while emphasizing that the brokerage giant “charged ahead to make meaningful progress on our strategic priorities,” Wall Street responded sharply.

With revenues down 31% year-over-year, and a $138 million first-quarter loss, the company’s stock fell 30% after the news, before recovering a bit in after-hours trading.

“Anywhere continues to set our business up for greater growth when the market rebounds, permanently streamline our cost base as we operate differently, and reimagine the agent and customer experience,” continued Schneider during the investor call. “We are seizing the moment to position Anywhere to capture the benefits of a better environment and lead into the future.”

“In the first quarter, we remained focused on what we can control and on our relentless commitment to execution,” said Charlotte Simonelli, Anywhere executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. “This includes our $200 million full year cost savings program and ongoing operational efficiencies, combined with strategic innovation and industry leadership will set our business up to drive results and emerge from this market even stronger.”

First quarter 2023 highlights