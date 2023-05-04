Zillow has announced the launch of their new Zillow ChatGPT plugin, which gives users a new way to discover real estate listings.

According to a release, users who enable the plugin can use conversational language to ask about specific property listings or share the types of for-sale and rental homes they are interested in, including location, price range, and bedroom and bathroom count. The Zillow plugin then retrieves relevant information from Zillow’s database of real estate listings.

“Generative AI is changing the way people search for information. At Zillow, we’ve been embracing AI and machine learning starting with the Zestimate in 2006, and later introducing personalized recommendations and natural language search—which means we’re well-equipped to help customers search and find homes in this new way,” said David Beitel, chief technology officer at Zillow Group. “As the first major residential real estate marketplace to bring advanced, AI-powered search to the home-shopping experience, we understand its immense potential, and we look forward to developing more tech innovations with OpenAI technology in the future.”

Zillow stated that they are also building a housing super app that offers customers a seamless, connected experience across all their real estate needs: buying, selling, financing and renting. It launched natural language search queries on its apps and sites in January, and this ChatGPT plugin is the latest example of how Zillow is using technology to make it easier for customers to find and get into their next home. AI capabilities show up throughout Zillow’s products and services, most recently in advancements in the neural Zestimate, computer-vision-powered rich media experiences and AI-generated immersive floor plans.

The Zillow ChatGPT plugin is currently in its alpha phase, according to a release, providing an opportunity for Zillow to refine and enhance the experience based on user interactions. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has implemented safeguards to minimize inaccuracies and prevent inappropriate responses, but users should keep in mind that at times the experience might not work exactly as expected.

The plugin was made accessible to a select number of ChatGPT users on Tuesday, May 2,, with broader access anticipated in the future. For more information, visit https://www.zillow.com/.