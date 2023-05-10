Real Estate Webmasters takes Florida real estate professional’s web presence to a new level

It’s no surprise that Ken Pozek, broker associate and team leader of the Pozek Group at Keller Williams in Orlando, Florida, finds himself channeling Walt Disney’s famous mind-mapping concept as he plans his company’s expansion from residential real estate to commercial sales, title search, mortgage and property management services.

And it’s no coincidence that when Pozek laid the foundation to build his company’s web presence while planning for that future expansion he decided to make a strategic investment in a renewed relationship with Real Estate Webmasters.

After a brief slow down toward the end of last year, Pozek says that by the end of March 2023, his team was poised to surpass $100 million in sales. While inventory is still at a premium in and around Orlando, his team is no longer consistently seeing 10 days of inventory with upwards of 20 offers on every listing.

When it comes to maximizing his recent reacquaintance with Real Estate Webmasters (he was a short-term client almost a decade ago), Pozek wasted no time recruiting a trio of copywriters to help make his website engaging.

While the constantly refreshing content, including articles and blogs that complement listings, are attracting attention, Pozek notes that the pay-per-click advertising, SEO and stickiness that Real Estate Webmasters is delivering is bringing more visits than he could ever imagine. And those visitors are staying on his site much longer than he’s ever seen with other vendors.

“We’re seeing time on page increasing from about 15 seconds (with a previous vendor) to over two minutes,” says Pozek. “I don’t spend two minutes doing anything online, so if I can keep people there without bouncing—engaging with the site long term—that’s a huge win.”

When it comes to content specifically, Pozek prides himself on having developed a media company disguised as a real estate team.

As a result, he’s currently leaning on Real Estate Webmasters for about 30% of the necessary support his team requires, although he readily admits that Real Estate Webmasters can offer less experienced or less diversely resourced clients much of the work he’s already brought in-house.

When it comes to justifying the investment with the technology provider, Pozek says much of it came down to better understanding the critical importance of SEO and how Real Estate Webmasters’ technology drives it along with a technological secret sauce that the Google search algorithms seem to really like.

“We came back to Real Estate Webmasters last November and our traffic—organic included—is up 1,000%-plus,” says Pozek. “We used to get 100 – 200 organic visits a month, and we’re now getting 20,000 – 30,000 a month after just four months with Real Estate Webmasters.”

Understandably, that has flipped Pozek’s ROI upside down.

“The site is producing hundreds more leads a month, of which we have about 10% conversion for those coming to us organically, with another 3% on pay-per-click,” says Pozek. Traffic to the site that ends up converting has also increased three-fold, which means more leads and even better ROI.

For those looking for a sticky website for their leads and/or sphere—or someone to help with pay-per-click and SEO—according to Pozek, not only does Real Estate Webmasters offer the vehicle to get the job done, they also provide the human capital backing.

“There are a lot of companies out there that have a good platform but not the human capital to help you execute, while others have the human capital but put out a crappy product,” concludes Pozek, who hasn’t found anybody better than Real Estate Webmasters who does both.

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.