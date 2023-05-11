“We can’t anticipate every single twist and turn that the market will take in 2023, which underscores the importance of investing in ‘bigger picture’ goals that are market-agnostic.”

This was Anywhere Brands President & CEO Sue Yannaccone’s sage advice in an interview with RISMedia this past March. And in the two short months since then, the market has indeed taken some new twists and turns, including the Fed’s much maligned decision to increase rates again and the equally unpopular rule to raise Fannie and Freddie mortgage fees for borrowers with good credit.

At RISMedia’s upcoming CEO & Leadership Exchange, Yannaccone will assess current market challenges like these and their impact on brokerage business during her opening keynote address, “The State of Real Estate: Opportunity Amid Volatility.” Tapping into her national perspective at the helm of Anywhere, Yannaccone will provide insight into how such macroeconomic events are affecting the second half of 2023—along with ongoing industry obstacles like pressure on brokerage margins and commission-focused lawsuits.

Despite such challenges, Yannaccone is bullish on the future and will focus on how brokers can create more stability to sustain business through any market fluctuation. “Those of us who have endured several market cycles know that the ride can be unpredictable, and it’s rarely a straight line,” she said. “We cannot control the macroeconomy, but we know that we can continue to build an even better foundation for our brokers and agents regardless of the market backdrop.”

Yannaccone’s keynote presentation will take place on September 5, the opening day of RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, which runs until noon on September 7 at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The 35th annual event will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your own destiny moving forward.