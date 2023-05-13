It seems like every day there’s a new piece of technology that claims to “revolutionize” real estate. Even if that promise falls short, these innovations can still be useful for conducting and building your business. At the same time, you shouldn’t rely on technology alone. To that end, we asked a few of our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“What tech tools are you using to stay ahead?”

Here’s what they had to say:

INFLUENCERS

Christopher Audette

Founder and Team Leader of The Group

RE/MAX First

“Some of the most important technologies are the ones that have been around for a while: smartphones, e-signing programs, Matterport and other 3D immersive virtual walkthroughs, and IDX & VOW. The horizon for real estate is changing fast, but the fundamental premise that buyers and sellers require advice, interpretation and guidance will always remain the same.”

INFLUENCERS

Nydia Pino

Broker/Owner

Realty ONE Group Innovation

“We really push our CRM. With the rapidly changing market and the need to deliver information quickly and efficiently, our CRM allows us to do so with custom campaigns sent via email and/or through text messages.”

INFLUENCERS

David Serle

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Services

“It is important to know your numbers and track where business is coming from, while also tracking your competitors. For that, we continue to use BrokerMetrics. But while technology is important, the fundamentals of relationship-building should be how you stay ahead. We continue to be a service-based business by acknowledging and appreciating our referrers and customers.”

CRUSADERS

Kelly Shaw

REALTOR® & Team Leader

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties

“We consistently stay in touch by picking up the phone, in-person lunches, dinners and outings. The human touch is irreplaceable. We are the No. 1 people that our clients reach out to for physicians, attorneys, CPAs, vendors, travel, etc. We strive to be their trusted advisor, friend and REALTOR®.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2023-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s Real Estate Newsmakers.

