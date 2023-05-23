The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of HGAR, was honored by VISIONS/Services for the Blind & Visually Impaired at their Annual Awards event held at the Pelham Bay/Split Rock Golf Course in the Bronx.

Gail Fattizzi, president of the HG REALTOR® Foundation, accepted the award on behalf of the Foundation. Several Foundation trustees, Foundation Fundraising Committee and HGAR members and staff were present. HGAR Affiliate Member Anthony Mormile, Orange Bank & Trust Company was also among the Awardees, as well as Maritza Fernandez, NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene and Evan Mittman, Castle Cap Advisors.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized by VISIONS, particularly to be among this distinguished group of honorees. We are proud to be able to support the incredible work they do, both by providing financial assistance with grants, as well as bringing volunteers to their Rockland facility to help with various projects,” said Fattizzi.

VISIONS is a 97-year-old vision rehabilitation and social service organization dedicated to assisting people of all ages who are blind or visually impaired to lead independent and active lives in their communities. It also strives to educate the public to understand the capabilities and needs of people who are blind or visually impaired.

“VISIONS was delighted to honor the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, a true partner in VISIONS’ mission to open doors and opportunities for people with impaired vision,” stated Nancy D. Miller, VISIONS Executive Director/CEO. “The members of HGAR have taken VISIONS training on disability etiquette and the Foundation has generously supported VISIONS programs.”

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.