Fathom Realty has announced its recruitment of five new District Directors across the U.S. as part of an overall brand expansion strategy. The company describes these District Directors as “valuable assets.” The new recruits are as follows:



Cindy Malmquist

District: Northern Indiana

Malmquist is an Indiana native with over two decades of experience in the real estate industry. As a District Director, Cindy will leverage her knowledge and expertise–she is committed to providing her clients with loyalty, honesty, and her promise to do the best job possible, the company said.

Jennifer Rosal

District: North Austin, Texas

Born and raised in Texas, Rosal brings seven years of experience in the real estate industry to her new role. She joined Fathom Realty shortly after getting her real estate license, drawn to the company’s culture of service and commitment to the fiduciary responsibility of putting clients’ interests first. In addition, Rosal is an advocate for sharing knowledge and insights about investing, LLCs, and tax write-offs, particularly with other agents.

Julie Trott

District: North Denver, Colorado

Trott has 30 years of experience as a REALTOR® in Colorado and 15 years in a management position. She has witnessed numerous changes in the real estate market, from economic fluctuations to technological advancements. She has worked with a diverse range of clients, from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, and has helped them navigate the complexities of buying and selling. Julie believes specializing in people first and then their real estate needs is the key to success as a broker and leader. She is excited to bring her expertise to Fathom as she steps into the role of District Director.

Kenneth Wells

District: Nashville East, Tennessee

Wells’ 15 years of real estate experience have established him as an integral community member in Putnam County, Tennessee. “Wells is a hardworking and driven individual whose enthusiasm for helping others is unrivaled,” the company said.

Daniel Whited

District: Wilmington, North Carolina

Daniel is a true North Carolinian, having grown up in Burlington, North Carolina, and lived in several parts of the state. Before joining Fathom Realty, Daniel worked in various customer service roles. He is also involved in organizations including Cape Fear REALTORs® (CFR) – REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC) committee, where he has served for three years and currently holds the position of committee chair and Region 2 state RPAC Trustee. He is also a graduate of the CFR Leadership Academy and holds two designations, Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA).

For more information, visit https://www.fathomrealty.com/.