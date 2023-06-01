Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced June as real estate planning month and, in partnership with the national brand, Homesale Realty has dedicated itself to arming agents with the tools, resources, and education necessary to help their clients turn their real estate dreams into real estate plans.

“They say failing to plan means planning to fail, and we hope that identifying a month to focus on real estate planning conveys the importance of ensuring that you don’t miss out on all your future has in store,” the company said in a press release announcement. “Whether it’s your health and wellness, retirement savings and finances, career, or other crucial life events, plans provide clarity. Our agents are equipped to help you set actionable goals, make viable roadmaps, and develop a Lifestyle Plan that assists you in achieving your goals – from buying, selling, investing, making improvements, and more!”

“As trusted advisors, our Homesale Agents are committed to your long-term success,” said Rod Messick, CEO of Homesale Services Group. “They bring unparalleled value to their clients and view their role as a provider of a professional service far beyond the immediate needs of a singular transaction.”

