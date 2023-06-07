NAR PULSE—When you hear about a disaster your heart goes out and your empathy kicks in. The REALTORS® Relief Foundation is building up reserves that will allow us to respond immediately, helping people rebound, recover, and rebuild with every dollar you donate going directly to disaster relief. Have your agents be a hero for hope by texting TEAMRRF to 71777 or by visiting nar.realtor/rrf.

Celebrate National Homeownership Month with NAR!

We are proud of the invaluable role REALTORS® play in helping countless Americans achieve their dreams of becoming property owners. Learn what NAR is doing to create opportunities for future homeowners and access Homeownership Month resources like social graphics, grants and more!

Don’t Miss the New MVP Deal!

Your agents can earn 50% off a Premium Plus Website ending in .realtor™. Share this member exclusive offer with your agents!