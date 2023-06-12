If you pay attention to the news, you’ll think the real estate industry is in trouble. We all see the headlines pop-up on our phones about soaring interest rates. On the 24-hour news channels, it’s all about low inventory levels. In some of our industry-specific social media groups, it’s complaint after complaint. Even around the office, most of us hear someone whining about today’s market. This constant barrage of negativity is having an impact.

You know the old saying, “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.” So, how are you reacting to this market? Are you fearful or do you see opportunity? Do you feel the market is scarce or abundant? For me, I see a market full of opportunities for those willing to work for it. Here are some thoughts to ponder.

Think growth

While others are cutting back, planning for tough times, and talking about all the doom and gloom, wrap your mind around developing a growth strategy for your business. Yes, you can grow in this market. We see our coaching clients doing it every day. Think BIG, think 10X. Develop a comprehensive plan and execute. Your reward is in the follow-up. Success breeds success

Surround yourself with the right people. Gravitate toward those with a positive mindset. Network. Talk to others and learn from industry professionals. Listen to the ‘You Rock! Podcast’ with Sherri Johnson. Lean on your managing broker. Hire one of our experienced and proven coaches. Find an accountability partner. Create a world around you that challenges you to be better. Dig in

My former boss always says, “You have to do the activities to get the result.” In this industry, the activity is lead generation. Mine for listings. Farm neighborhoods. Use your phone and make calls. Send text messages. Create mailers. Plan events. Involve yourself in the community. Become a social media icon. Do pop-by’s. Without this and more, you won’t get the result. Take your piece of the pie

Houses are selling, and opportunities still exist. If you’re not listing or selling, someone else is. Why not take your piece of the pie? Corner the market. Work that lead. Close that deal. Own as much market share as you can. Opportunities are not lost, they just go to someone else. Keep them in your corner!

