British transplant William Close, who arrived in the U.S. with his diplomat parents 26 years ago, learned early in life that service excellence is a cornerstone of success. So, it is no surprise that the William Close Group (WilliamCloseGroup.business@gmail.com), a 55-agent mega-team serving clients in the tri-state area of Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., is built on that simple premise.

“I started out in retail sales when I moved here permanently at the age of 19, and that was a wonderful training ground,” Close said. “It taught me that helping people get what they want is the key to customer loyalty. That’s the principle I took with me when I moved into real estate in 2011, and it’s never been truer than it is today.”

In 2016, under the banner of Keller Williams Metro Center based in old-town Alexandria, Virginia, Close was managing a team of three. Last year, with four offices, 55 agents, and three full-time administrators, the Close Group closed more than 500 transactions and posted $224 million in sales volume.

Barbara Pronin: William, building a team from three to 55 productive agents in seven years is quite an accomplishment. How did you manage it?

William Close: I’ve been very fortunate along the way–first to have the mentorship of Jim Schaecher at the Keller Williams flagship office in Maryland, second to be affiliated with our CEO, Shane McCullar–and third by having Catherine Delisle, my operations manager and junior partner, at my side from the time I began building my team. Catherine is the creative force behind our marketing and social media, and we would not be where we are today without her.

BP: With 55 agents housed in four offices, how is the team structured?

WC: Organization and accountability are key, as is good communication. We have a team leader in each office, a tiered training and management system, and we do a lot of sharing and mentoring. We have a full team meeting every other week to keep everyone informed and motivated, and because we never stop learning, we frequently invite a guest speaker to join us.

BP: Apart from your commitment to excellent service, what sets your team apart from the competition?

WC: A long history of delivering on what we promise – a history of trust, experience, and keen understanding of every market we serve. That’s what keeps our clients coming back, and brings a steady stream of referrals.

BP: What about ancillary services?

WC: We take pride in being a one-stop shop. We can provide for our client needs in everything from mortgage, title, and inspection services to home cleaning and staging.

BP: How would you describe your leadership style?

WC: I know I’m only as good as the people who work for me, who have the same passion for top tier service, so I choose recruits with care. I give them a lot of latitude, but they know my door is open when they need me

BP: Are you open to new hires?

WC: We’re always open to people with drive and passion – people who are happiest when they’re around other people, who love helping others meet their goals and having the strength of the team behind them. We work hard, but we also appreciate the importance of work-life balance.

BP: In what ways do you establish that work-life balance?

WC: First off, being part of a team means someone is always there to cover when you take time off or need to be out of reach. I’m a big soccer fan, for example, and I’m grateful to know I can rely on Catherine to take the reins when I fly home for a West Ham United game and spend a bit of time with family. For another thing, there’s a built-in camaraderie and spirit in a team. We have a lot of fun together.

BP: In what ways?

WC: We have a big winter holiday party every year, a fantastic winery event each summer, and some smaller events throughout the year–and we enjoy the fun and challenge of working together to raise funds for charity.

BP: What charities do you support?

WC: We look for organizations that raise awareness and where we can help to make change. Primarily, we support Project Second Chance, whose mission is to rehabilitate large numbers of Puerto Rican rescue dogs and place them in loving homes, and Race Across America, a premier bicycle race in which the athletes ride and raise funds for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

BP: What advice would you give to others about building a large, successful team?

WC: Work hard. Play hard. Grow in manageable baby steps, which gives you better control. Surround yourself with people you admire and respect–and remember that dreams do come true.

Recent William Close Group Listing





1435 Perry Pl NW #2, Washington, D.C. 20010

Beds: 3, Baths: 2 / 1

1,742 SQFT

$899,900.

Bright like-new Penthouse overlooking community garden with wrap-around yard and solar power. This spacious two-level condo with an open floor plan offers a fully renovated property with high-end fixtures and details. Large gourmet kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a French door refrigerator, quartz countertops and backsplash, cook top oven with built-in exhaust, wine cooler, in wall microwave and quiet close cabinets. Open floor plan with beautiful living and dining rooms with tucked away powder room to finish off the level. Plenty of space for hosting gatherings and entertaining over the holidays.