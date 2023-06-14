Christie’s International Real Estate held its annual agent conference, the second under current leadership, from June 5-6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The two days included presentations and panels: among those who spoke were co-CEO Thad Wong and president Chris Lim. Edgardo Defortuna, president and CEO of the host affiliate Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate, also had a chance to speak.

Day one of the conference was devoted to programming for Christie’s International Real Estate’s elite Masters Circle, a group of agents chosen from the top 5% of producers within the network based on annual sales volume. Sessions focused on successful business strategies for current market challenges. Listed strategies included: personal brand building; the power of authenticity; and strategies for winning and marketing trophy listings.

“It’s a very collaborative day with the most important interactions occurring between the Masters Circle agents themselves,” said Lim. “At this level of the profession, the opportunities that arise from networking and the free flow of ideas and best practices are very meaningful.”

Day two was open to all Christie’s International Real Estate agents and included presentations from a variety of speakers, including:

Amy Corr, executive vice president of culture and agent development.

Natasha Patla, chief marketing officer.

Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D., an “internationally acclaimed” economist.

Steve McKee, organizational growth expert.

Jessica Katz, senior vice president at Christie’s auction house.

Giselle Ugarte, leading performance coach.

The day also featured a conversation between Wong and broker Aaron Kirman of AKG Christie’s International Real Estate in Los Angeles. The two discussed pushing through performance plateaus and servicing ultra-high-net worth clients.

“It was a very different market when we held our last Agents Conference in April of 2022, so I’m looking forward to getting in a room with the best agents in the world to learn how they’ve adapted their businesses and how we can offer them and their clients an even better experience in the months and years ahead,” said Wong. “In a market like this, brand matters, innovation matters and, from a consumer standpoint, the agent matters a lot. That plays to our strengths as a brand and network.”

