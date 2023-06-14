Forbes Global Properties has announced it is expanding its presence in Canada with the acquisition of the Bennett Property Shop. The brokerage will exclusively represent the brand in Ottawa and is one of just three brokerages that have thus far been selected in Canada.

Marnie Bennett, who has been a licensed real estate professional since 1981 and who founded the Bennett Property Shop in 2012, brings over 42 years of experience and expertise to the Forbes brand. She is the only woman in the Ottawa marketplace to lead such a large sales team, the company said. She serves on the Ottawa Affordable Housing Authority board and has previously been recognized as Ottwawa’s Professional Businesswoman of the Year in 2008.

“More than four decades of market experience and a family legacy of community involvement have allowed the Bennett Property Shop to provide highly personalized service backed by the consistently proven ability to achieve superior results,” said Bennett. “Our membership with Forbes Global Properties will exponentially extend our reach and allow for an even more meaningful connection to a thriving international network for the continued and improved benefit of our valued clients.”

The Bennett Property Shop has a residential specialty, overseeing sale and resale of new construction, luxury homes, resort properties, and condos. The firm also maintains “robust” client service, marketing, and educating programs.

The Bennett team deploys WOW Client Care Ambassadors, who proactively communicate with clients to ensure that they are experiencing the firm’s hallmark level of attention and service, and provides educational programs such as real estate investment seminars for women presented in partnership with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

“Forbes Global Properties was founded to celebrate and bolster the accomplishments of independently owned residential real estate firms worldwide, and we are delighted to welcome the Bennett Property Shop into our global network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Regarded best-in-class local experts with an undisputed record of success, Marnie and her team have fostered strong relationships within the community and are demonstrative of Forbes Global Properties’ staunch prioritization of client service, professionalism, and collaboration.”

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.