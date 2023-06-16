For those who missed our previous deadline, RISMedia’s 2nd Annual Rookie of the Year contest is open to accepting nominations for one last day. The nomination page will close tonight, June 16, at 11:59 pm.



Nominations may be submitted here.

This year’s Rookie of the Year contest will include honors for five regional winners, which will be announced in September ahead of the national 2023 Rookie of the Year, who will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner this November in Anaheim, California, during the annual NAR NXT Conference & Expo.

RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year program is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, RISMedia’s 2023 Rookie of the Year award recognizes new agents for their accomplishments in 2022. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate.

Who can participate?

Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021 are eligible to participate in this year’s contest. Nominations can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers. Nominate as many agents as you would like, and agents may also nominate themselves.

Don’t delay! Nominate your high-achieving agents now!

What does it take to make it to the finals?

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. RISMedia will announce the top five finalists per five major U.S. regions later this summer, and the five regional winners will be announced in September. The national 2023 Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner this November in Anaheim, California, during the annual NAR NXT Conference & Expo.

Nominations can be submitted here.