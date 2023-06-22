The ebb and flow of the real estate market offers many truths that seasoned agents and brokers have come to know well. One of those constants is that change is inevitable, especially when market conditions fluctuate as they have the past year. As such, the players that have thrived are the ones meeting challenges with a willingness to adapt and pivot as needed.

This September, four dynamic and influential real estate leaders will discuss how they managed the change internally and externally to maximize the benefits of the shifting market environment. The panel discussion titled, “Power Pivots: Lessons in Change Management” will occur at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange.

The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, will occur on September 5 – 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Learn More and Register to Attend

Happening on the afternoon of September 5, the panel discussion will dive into the following topics:

Knowing what your company needs to thrive

Adapting with the market cycle

Revamping and embracing tech that works

Bringing the right people into the mix

Improving agent productivity and client satisfaction

Making the tough calls

Impact assessments and tweaks

Power Pivots: Lessons in Change Management will feature four dynamic and influential real estate leaders:

MODERATOR

John Featherston, Founder & CEO, RISMedia

Since launching RISMedia in 1980, Featherston has led the company and made it the leading source of real estate information, servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers, MLS leaders and related service professionals.

PANELISTS

Nick Bailey, President, RE/MAX, LLC

Bailey leads all aspects of the RE/MAX brand and business globally, driving the growth of the worldwide network and overseeing the development and delivery of RE/MAX, LLC support services to franchisees and affiliates.

Rick Haase, President, United Real Estate

Haase has led real estate brokerage strategy and operations at United Real Estate for over 30 years, accomplishing dozens of real estate and related services mergers and acquisitions and spearheading companies to tremendous organic growth.

Steve Fase II, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Under Fase’s leadership, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate expanded its offerings to include innovative coaching and training programs, tools and technology for real estate agents at any stage in their career.

RISMedia’s 35th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

