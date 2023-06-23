Nobody wants to spend a minute more than necessary on household chores. Check out these tips to make you more efficient, freeing you up to enjoy better things:

Line the fridge drawers – Lining refrigerator drawers with waxed paper or parchment contains the mess left behind by aging produce. Roll up the paper, toss it out and replace.

Try a faster wash cycle – Most dishwashers have a ‘light wash’ or ‘quick wash’ cycle. Unless dishes and pans are very soiled, you can save time and water by using these express options.

Let the blender clean itself – Put in a few drops of dish soap and fill it with warm water. Set it on the base, blend for a few seconds, and rinse.

Peel hard boiled eggs in seconds – Don’t spend valuable time peeling off tiny bits of shell. Add a teaspoon of salt to the water while boiling the eggs, and the shells will come off in big chunks.

Retrieve more lemon juice – Microwave the lemon for 10 seconds. Then roll it on the counter, halve it and squeeze to get the maximum amount of juice.

Nuke the ice cream – If it’s brick hard and you’re ready to serve, microwave the container for 10 to 15 seconds and the ice cream is ready for the scoop.

Clean pans with a dryer sheet – Save time cleaning a grimy skillet or cookie sheet. Put it in the sink with a few drops of liquid soap, warm water and a dryer sheet. Let it sit for an hour or two, rinse, and send the grime down the drain.