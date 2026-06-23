Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. announces the organization has reached the milestone of 25 years in business helping independent real estate brokerages grow and succeed through its franchise system’s tools, training and support.

The organization was established in 2001 by Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, created to provide brokerage owners with a comprehensive business model for operating, managing and marketing their companies in a competitive real estate landscape, a release noted.

Since opening, the company has expanded its franchise network to more than 320 offices, serving markets in over 40 states. In 2025, the franchise expanded internationally for the first time into Portugal and Aruba, Weichert noted.

The organization has earned national recognition as a top residential real estate franchise on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and has been named a top franchise in owner satisfaction by Franchise Business Review for 11 consecutive years, the company stated.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth of our franchise system over the years, from our expansion across the country to now reaching international markets,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “What makes this 25-year milestone even more special is the culture we’ve built together over the years. The support we provide our franchisees and the collaborative culture they have built together have been driving forces behind the success of our franchise system. Our franchisees truly believe in sharing ideas, supporting each other’s success, and working together to grow stronger as a network. That culture continues to set us apart.”

According to a release, the company introduced a refreshed brand identity in 2017, while continuing to enhance its technology and marketing platforms through partnerships with companies like Inside Real Estate and MAXA.

The organization said it has also expanded its online learning program to provide agents and brokers with access to training, business development resources and professional education. It has also partnered with multiple vendors, connecting franchisees with trusted business solutions designed to help them operate more efficiently and grow its businesses.

“Our franchise system was built around helping independent brokers achieve sustainable growth while maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit that makes their businesses unique,” added Scavone. “Our system has always remained committed to delivering the tools, technology, training, and support our affiliates need to thrive in any market environment.”

For more information, visit www.weichertfranchise.com.