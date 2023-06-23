Spring is an ideal time to give your home a bit of a refresh. If doing so is on your agenda, check out these interior design trends that professionals say are gaining in favor this spring:
- Warm Colors – All-white kitchens and cooler colors are giving way to creamy whites, taupes, rich browns and natural wood-stained cabinets—and, according to more than 100 design consultants surveyed, it’s all about combining a collection of interesting hues. You can transform your space and make a personal statement with monochromatic schemes or by choosing neutral colors in a more playful palette.
- Artisanal backsplashes – With all-white kitchens on their way out, homeowners are adding color and character to the space with bold backsplashes in artisan-styled tile in bold colors and patterns.
- Matte black faucets – When it comes to faucets, chrome is still the most popular finish. But for homeowners looking for a bold, sleek look, matte black faucet and shower heads are decidedly gaining in favor. New home builders are increasingly turning to them as they coordinate with both traditional and modern designs.
- Full cabinetry – Open kitchen shelving, a country kitchen look popular over the past few years, is another feature on its way out, giving way to full cabinetry with pull-out shelves and drawers that make for ultimate organization. The reason is simple: soft- close doors and full overlay cabinets keep kitchenware clean and hide clutter.
- Layers of light – Lighting helps make any home beautiful, and layering light at different heights in a room involves the careful use of natural light, ambient overhead lighting, functional task lighting and accent lighting. A mix of chandeliers, table lamps, and even under cabinet lighting, along with dimmer switches, are giving Today’s homeowners have more control in terms of enhancing mood and comfort.