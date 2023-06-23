If you’re searching for a new home, the square footage is likely one of the first things that you look at when you check listings. You’re probably focusing on houses that are a particular size, but you might be searching for a larger house than you need.

Figure out What’s Right for Your Family

People often compare themselves to others and make decisions that aren’t in their best interest. You might feel social pressure to buy a large house to keep up with your family and friends, but that could leave you feeling overwhelmed financially. Find a house that’s right for your family, not someone else’s.

Consider the Current and Future Size of Your Family

The number of people in your family will be one of the most important factors that will determine the size that your house should be. If you plan to have more children, or if you expect to have an elderly parent move in with you in the future, it will make sense to purchase a spacious home that can keep up with your growing family.

If you don’t expect your family to expand, or if it will get smaller in the coming years, buying a large house might be a mistake. If every child has a separate bedroom and your kids start going off to college in the near future, you might find yourself with a lot of space sitting empty.

Buying a smaller house and having your kids share rooms might be a better financial move in the long run. Sharing rooms can also help siblings develop close relationships.

Think About How Often You’ll Entertain Guests

People sometimes buy a house with a separate guest bedroom, even though they rarely have overnight guests. Before you pay for extra square footage, think about how often family and friends would actually use it. You might be better off with a smaller house and a sofa bed or an air mattress where guests can sleep.

If you enjoy hosting holiday parties and other types of get-togethers, it might make sense to buy a house with a spacious area that can accommodate a large number of guests. If you don’t plan to entertain a crowd, you won’t need all that square footage.

Buy the Home That’s the Right Size for You

A house is probably the largest purchase you’ll ever make. Many people buy houses that they can’t afford to impress other people, then struggle to cover their mortgage payments, utility bills, maintenance, repairs and property taxes. Don’t fall into that trap.