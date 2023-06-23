For a busy family, the kitchen is a place to eat and socialize, as well as a place for children to do their homework and play. Your kitchen should be organized and free of clutter so you can use it for multiple purposes.

Figure out What Makes Sense for You

Before you set about reorganizing your kitchen, take stock of what you have and get rid of anything you don’t need. Then, think about your kitchen’s layout and how you typically use the room.

Choose logical storage locations so you won’t waste time darting around the kitchen to get things you need. For instance, pots and pans should be kept near the stove, and dishes should be stored near the dishwasher.

Keep Countertops Free of Clutter

You might want to keep certain items, such as utensils and your coffeemaker, on counters, but be careful not to let those spaces become overwhelmed with clutter. As much as possible, keep countertops free so you will have plenty of space to work. Consider using hooks to keep pots, pans and utensils easily accessible without cluttering the counters.

Organize Cabinets Based on Your Cooking Habits

You probably own some small appliances and dishes that you only use occasionally. Tuck them out of the way in the backs of cabinets or on high shelves and store items that you use on a regular basis in drawers and cabinets where they will be easily accessible.

Use Dividers to Organize Drawers

Drawers tend to accumulate a variety of odds and ends. Rather than dig through a pile of stuff searching for what you need, invest in some simple dividers to sort objects into categories.

Organize the Area Under the Sink

The cabinet beneath the sink provides valuable storage space. To best utilize that area, invest in some storage containers. Choose sizes based on the dimensions of your cabinet and use them to group cleaning products and other items so they’ll be easy to find. Make sure that you choose containers that won’t get damaged by moisture.

Look for Additional Storage Space

When it comes to kitchen storage, you’re not limited to cabinets and drawers. Identify spaces that are currently empty and think about how you could put them to good use. For example, the tops of your cabinets might sit several inches below the ceiling. You can use those areas to store small appliances, serving dishes, or baskets with items that you use infrequently.