MoveEasy has announced a rebrand. The company has rolled out its new Rental Dashboard and fully launched its Homeownership Dashboard, first announced and beta-tested in October 2022, to replace the previous Moving Dashboard. To reflect its new offerings, the company has rebranded as LiveEasy.

“Today, the world of buyers, sellers, renters and homeowners are increasingly intertwined,” said LiveEasy founder and CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy. “We’ve taken the bold and strategic step to bring those all under one roof, serving every American consumer who owns, lives in or rents any type of home. We couldn’t be more excited to make this expansion and bring our valued partners in the real estate industry along with us.”

The new dashboards build on the Moving Dashboard with new features. The Homeownership Dashboard centers around wealth building and managing home equity, offering tools to calculate costs of home improvements or mortgage refinancing. The Renter Dashboard is centered around simplifying the moving process for tenants, offering a platform to schedule appointments (such as maintenance or securing an elevator on move-in day) and manage security deposits. The dashboards are also designed for B2B integration, with companies able to customize based on their preferences and customer needs.

“Since we launched our Moving Platform in 2017, we’ve prided ourselves on being innovators in the product space, and thanks to our recent funding led by Moderne Ventures & Travelers Insurance, we’ve been able to double down on that innovative edge,” added LiveEasy’s Ganapathy. “We’re as committed as ever to building products that will really move the needle for the real estate industry. Today’s rollout is just that.”

