Owning an investment property and renting it out can be an excellent way to generate extra income, but it can also be a lot of work. If you would rather not handle the day-to- day responsibilities of managing a property, or if you’re unable to do so, hiring a property management company can be an appealing option.

What Does a Property Management Company Do?

A property management company can handle a wide range of tasks. When units are available for rent, the company can advertise them, screen tenants, and take care of the necessary paperwork. After tenants move in, the property management company can collect rent, handle maintenance and repairs, and deal with any problems that might arise, such as late rent payments and evictions.

Why Should You Consider Hiring a Property Management Company?

If the idea of handling all those duties yourself is overwhelming, working with a property management company can limit the burden on you. That will allow you to focus on your full-time job, look for additional properties to buy and rent out, spend time with your family, travel, or pursue a hobby.

If you own an investment property that’s far from where you live, you won’t be able to effectively handle maintenance and other day-to-day issues yourself. In that case, hiring a local property management company will make sense.

Even if you live close to your investment property and you have enough time to manage it yourself, you might not want to. Managing an investment property can be stressful, especially if it has several units and tenants. If your goal is to generate income while minimizing your workload, partnering with a property management company can help you do that.

Investors sometimes hire one or more employees to handle maintenance, repairs and administrative tasks. In that type of arrangement, the investor is an employer and must handle payroll, tax deductions and a host of other responsibilities.

A property management company can work as an independent contractor. In that case, the investor is not an employer and therefore doesn’t have to worry about all the duties that employers have.

Is Hiring a Property Management Company Worth the Cost?

Property management fees vary. Even if the cost seems high, it can be a worthwhile investment. Property management companies have clearly defined procedures, experience handling problems and knowledge of relevant laws. Professionals know how to price rental units competitively, advertise them, and quickly find qualified tenants. A property management company can provide a positive experience for tenants so they will be likely to stay. That can help you maximize your long-term profits.

What’s the Best Option for You?

Some landlords enjoy having a hands-on role in managing their rental properties, while others want to have as little direct involvement as possible. Think about your goals and preferences, the amount of time you have available, and your ability to handle various jobs and figure out if hiring a property management company is right for you.