Receiving a sizable income tax refund can give you an opportunity to make investments that will pay off in the future. If you’re torn between using your refund to spruce up your house or fund your retirement, here are some things to consider.

What Types of Home Improvements are You Considering, and Why?

Think about how important home upgrades are and whether they’re necessary or simply desirable. Some projects should be top priorities, while others might be completely optional.

If your house has any type of health or safety issue, such as mold or a damaged staircase, you should address it as soon as possible. Your tax refund can give you the funds that you need to keep your family safe.

Your house might have a problem that isn’t a safety hazard, but that is costing you money. For example, old and inefficient windows can contribute to high monthly utility bills. Using your income tax refund to replace the windows can make your house more comfortable and save you money in the long run.

You might be thinking about making other changes to make your house better suit your family’s needs. For instance, you might want to build an addition because you’re planning to have another child, or you might be thinking about remodeling the kitchen because the current layout just doesn’t work for your family.

When Do You Plan to Retire, and How Much Have You Saved?

If you’re getting close to retirement age and you’re concerned that you might not have enough money to meet your needs, investing your income tax refund can be a smart move. That will give your retirement account an immediate boost, and you’ll also benefit from compound interest. If you’re over 50, you can make catch-up contributions to help you reach your goal.

If retirement is decades away and you’re on track with your savings, you’ll have to weigh your different goals and decide which to focus on. It wouldn’t hurt to bump up your savings, but your house might need repairs, or there might be a project that you’ve wanted to tackle for years, but you couldn’t afford. You might be relieved to finally have the money to get it done.

Be Clear About Your Priorities

Everyone’s situation is different. Before you decide how to spend your income tax refund, consider your current circumstances and goals and figure out what’s most important to you.

You don’t necessarily have to choose between making home improvements and saving for retirement. You might decide to make small upgrades that will save you money or make your house more functional, comfortable, or attractive and use the rest of your income tax refund to prepare for retirement.