Whether you live alone or with others, Houses. Get. Dirty. Whether you enjoy cleaning or see it as plague, here are some tips from professional housekeepers that may help keep your space clean longer so you won’t have to do it as often:

Try a no-shoes rule – Shoes track in dirt and dust, so shucking them at the door is one effective way to keep rugs and floors clean longer. Keep a shoe rack at the door, and a few pairs of clean socks for anyone who may need them.

Make tin foil a friend – Whether you’re roasting veggies or baking cookies, line your baking pans with foil. When the cooking is done, simply toss the foil away, and the pan will not need cleaning.

Rub wax paper on stainless steel – If you have stainless steel fixtures in your kitchen and bathroom, rub a sheet of wax paper over them after cleaning them. The wax paper won’t dull the shine, but it will leave behind a thin, waxy barrier that helps repel water spots and fingerprints.

Prevent dust with a dryer sheet – Baseboards and furniture seem to collect dust, no matter how often you clean them. Next time, wipe them clean with a dryer sheet. The unseen residue it leaves behind will act as a dust repellent.

Keep the shower curtain open – When you get out of the shower, keep the shower curtain fully open until the plastic lining is dry. Folding it back in place traps the moisture inside, which can lead to mold and mildew.