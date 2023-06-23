McEnearney Associates led by President Maureen McEnearney Dunn and Principals Dave Hawkins and David Howell, has announced a merger with Virginia firm Atoka Properties/Middleburg Real Estate directed by Principals Peter Pejacsevich and Scott Buzzelli.

McEnearney Associates has been in business for more than 40 years and has built a footprint in the Washington D.C. metro area in that time.

“Our firm was built on a foundation of trust and this all starts with finding the absolute best agents in the business that have the highest standard of integrity and fiduciary responsibility for our clients,” said McEnearney Dunn. “(The merger) was a natural fit. They are a firm focused not on quantity, but quality; aiming not to be the biggest, but The Best, and that’s what we look for when partnering with others: common goals for growth and always doing the right thing for our agents and clients.”

Atoka Properties was formed in 2008 by partners Pejacsevich and Buzzelli. Atoka Properties acquired the venerable brokerage Middleburg Real Estate, a firm in business since 1939. Pejacsevich, originally from Vienna, Austria, and Buzzelli, born in Alexandria, Virginia, were drawn to Middleburg for its “strong heritage and history.:

“We are and will continue to be the industry’s best,” said Pejacsevich on the future of the newly merged company. “We provide hands down the most support for our agents and clients and can do so because we are not tied to a franchise fee or national ownership. We believe in investing in our team to help agents create a stellar experience for clients, and by combining our strengths we will deliver a new level of service and value to everyone.”

The integration of both companies will take place over the next six months. The now-merged brokerage will begin with 16 offices throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit https://www.mcenearney.com/.