If you filed a claim with your homeowners insurance company, but the insurer refused to cover it, that doesn’t have to be the final word. There are several options you can pursue if you think the company should have approved your claim.

Reread Your Policy

Review the relevant language in your homeowners insurance policy. Knowing exactly what your policy does and doesn’t say can help you figure out the best way to proceed. Insurance policies often contain lists of specific perils that are covered or excluded, but some losses fall into a gray area. For example, a house might be damaged by two or more perils. An insurer can also deny a claim if damage occurred or was made worse because the homeowner neglected routine maintenance and repairs.

Ask the Company to Reconsider Your Claim

Get in touch with your homeowners insurance company or agent and ask for a review. The insurer might agree to have the same adjuster reevaluate your claim or might assign it to a different adjuster.

Provide Additional Information

The adjuster who initially evaluated your claim might have denied it due to insufficient information about the scope of the damage or its cause. You should have taken photos and/or videos shortly after the loss occurred. If you didn’t provide all of them to the insurance company when you filed your claim, you can submit additional evidence now. That might make the company see things in a different light and approve your claim.

Get Your Own Appraisal

If you and the insurance company still don’t see eye to eye, you can have an appraiser or a public insurance adjuster review your claim. You will have to pay a fee yourself. If an independent third party takes your side, the insurance company might be persuaded to approve your claim.

Pursue Mediation

Some states offer free mediation services. A mediator might be able to help you and your homeowners insurance company resolves the matter. Eligibility requirements vary by state.

File a Complaint

If you’re not satisfied with the insurer’s handling of your claim, you can file a complaint with your state insurance department. It will investigate, contact the insurance company, and advise you on how to proceed.

Hire an Attorney

You can get help from an attorney, even if you have also filed a complaint with your state’s insurance department. Receiving a letter or phone call from a lawyer might spur the insurance company to reconsider your claim and help you get the resolution you’re hoping for. Legal fees can be steep. Weigh the cost of hiring an attorney against the amount you might receive from the insurer to figure out if it’s worth the trouble.