As real estate professionals working with multiple clients at any given time, it can be hard to savor your achievements or victories, especially when working on a team of high-achieving agents. In fact, more often than not, they can wind up blurring together.

However, it’s important to keep track of your successes—no matter the career in which you work—and your team members deserve that reminder. Doing so will bolster their confidence and make it more likely that they will rack up even more impressive accomplishments moving forward.

Here are four strategies for reminding your team of their real estate success stories:

Celebrate

The easiest way to make each success stand out as an event is to treat it as such. While it may not be practical to break out the champagne for every single sale a team member closes, every dozen sales they close (and other milestones) could be a different story.

Celebrate by doing something that your team members like—it can be champagne, but it doesn’t have to be. The point is to create a small, expected celebration of your team’s soon-to-come accomplishment for when they’re in the middle of achieving it. That will push them to work even harder.

Tie this celebration into team bonding activities to boost synergy.

Track accomplishments

Every time a team member gets a new listing/client or closes a sale, make note of it—literally. Keep a log of team member successes, with regular updates. This can be something as simple as a whiteboard in the office or a spreadsheet shared with everyone.

When team members see the list grow, it will be heartening. When in doubt, they could even sneak a glance to remind themselves: I’ve done this—or even greater—before, so why not again? If they’re doing better than the previous year, that will definitely be a boost. If not, that’s motivation too if they have the right mindset.

This could even foster a little healthy competition among team members to reach goals before one another.

Share your team’s mementos from their sales

What better way to remember than with a physical reminder, especially one on display for the whole team with a memento wall or display?

One suggestion would be a picture of your team members’ clients standing in front of their new home, which you can share on social media as well as display in the office.

A memento will not just remind your team member of their specific success, but the greater value they provide with their job. Not only did they close a transaction, but they helped fulfill someone’s dream.

Stay in touch with past clients

In a client-facing industry, it’s important to never treat any relationship as concluded. Encouraging team members to stay in touch with past clients, whether with regular marketing campaigns/newsletters or a more personal touch, is a necessity.

By staying in the loop with clients, team members will be aware of how they’re adapting to their new home. It will also serve as a friendly reminder as to the role they played in helping the client purchase the property. They might even hear about a new opportunity from their past client, paving the way to further success.