As a team leader, a big part of your job is to keep your team members working together and supporting one another. Remember, your team isn’t just a couple of individual REALTORS® you cross paths with on occasion. It’s a group you chose to form to work together for success. Fostering your connection as a team will uplift and encourage team members and their confidence—which, in turn, will boost their sales.

Here are a few ways to strengthen your bond as a team and connect on an even greater level:

Host or attend educational sessions

Being a REALTOR® involves constant education as the market remains in a state of flux and technology continues to evolve. Organizing sessions to educate your team, or having a team member educate the rest of the team, will not only help them feel more secure in their sales efforts, but it will also allow them to feel secure in their support of each other. Plus, educational sessions will also ensure that team members are up to date on all the latest techniques and technologies, giving them an edge. Attending sessions held by others as a team will also strengthen your image and status as a cohesive unit, which will go a long way toward helping team members feel more connected to one another.

Team bonding time

While corporate bonding events can seem a bit silly, there’s a reason many companies have effective teams that seamlessly work together. Bringing your team together to get to know one another while learning to trust and rely on each other will benefit all your sales and business. Events such as group meals, teamwork exercises like ropes courses or even weekend-long retreats will all bring your team closer together. Whether the event is functional or just plain old fun, the more time your team spends bonding, the more likely they are to grow into a well-oiled machine in their business.

Share experiences and knowledge

Each member of your team is an individual real estate professional who brings their own experiences and lessons they’ve learned to the table. Encouraging team members to share this knowledge among the rest of the team is beneficial. Not only will it enable team members to connect personally, but it will also allow them to understand possible challenges they may face and how to work through them before they even encounter them. A great way to make space for this is to create weekly meetings to catch up as a team and share what you’ve learned or experienced recently, and allow members to give each other advice.

P.S.- This can be combined with team bonding and turned into an event like a meal!