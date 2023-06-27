Your windows are both a significant investment and an important and play an important role in your home’s aesthetic appeal, energy efficiency, and overall comfort. Caring for your windows is key to ensuring your bills stay low and your home looks its best. These window care tips for your home can ensure that your windows look beautiful and do their jobs year-round.

Prevent Fogging

Windows can fog up during the cold months of winter if your home is too humid. This condensation can drip into your windowsill or window frame, which can cause mildew or damage over time. To prevent this issue, try one or more of these options: open the fogged-up window slightly, move plants (which can expel water vapor) away from windows, and use a fan or a dehumidifier in the room. Remember that if your window’s fog is occurring between the double-paned windows, you may be dealing with a seal failure. Speak to a pro; you may need a repair or new windows.

Keep Things Running Smoothly

To keep your window running smoothly on its track, ensure that you lubricate the moving parts of your windows with a silicone-based lubricant. Use this on hinges and tracks to prevent them from sticking or becoming difficult to open or close. Remember you should not use the common lubricant WD-40 since it is not silicone-based and may gum up the tracks.

Make It Weatherproof

Weatherstripping can be a lifesaver for your energy bill, make sure you not only install windows with weatherproof stripping but take time annually to ensure that it is not damaged or worn. Replacing old weatherstripping can ensure your house keeps cool in summer and warm in winter, directly impacting your energy bill.

Go Lint-Free

You don’t need anything fancy to clean your windows. In fact, you can get a streak-free and lint-free shine without using harsh chemical cleaners. For outdoors and indoors alike, consider a mild soap solution or a mix of water and vinegar. Newspapers and microfiber cloths paired with a squeegee can ensure a beautiful window without a big investment.